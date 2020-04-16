Sexiest Savage X Fenty Celebrity Photos

Rihanna & Fenty collaborated on a lingerie line called “Savage X Fenty“. Some of the hottest celebrities like Draya Michele, Megg The Stallon, Tinashe are #SavageXFenty ambassadors. Rihanna has been hands-on in the process of creating each piece. Not only do the pieces look great the prices are even better!

Here are some of our favorite pictures of the sexy Savage X Fenty Celebrity Ambassadors!

