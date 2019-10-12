CLOSE
sesame street
Sesame Streets Gets Serious About Opioid Crisis Via Character’s Addict Mother

Posted October 12, 2019

Grand Opening Of National Museum Of American History's Innovation Wing

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Sesame Street has addressed a number of complex issues children face with the utmost care and unflinching honesty at times. Via a character just introduced earlier this year, the popular children’s show tackles the looming specter of opioid addiction.

Karli, who Sesame Street fans were introduced to back in May, will be the focus of this new effort to discuss the thorny issue of opioid addiction that has swept the nation. The show will reveal how the other characters will rally around Karli and help with the process of the grim realities of drug addiction. Sesame Street has also introduced materials on talking about the subject with children via its Sesame Street in Communities programming, which gives parents and caregivers tips on how to handle a bevy of serious topics.

While the move to address parental addiction was praised by some individuals, others online in recent days have not been as enthused about the decision. Via Twitter. a bevy of reactions have cropped up and we’ve collected some of them for viewing below.

Photo: Getty

Sesame Streets Gets Serious About Opioid Crisis Via Character’s Addict Mother  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

