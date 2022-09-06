She by Somebody Else?! See Why Fans Are Slamming Shereé Whitfield For Overpriced Shein Joggers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Social media is eating Shereé Whitfield up for her She by Shereé athleisure wear that was finally released 14 years later.

If you’ve been keeping up with Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé has been going through it with launching her fashion line along with the fashion show. She spoke about the highly-anticipated line on the show in 2008 and never had a launch date where she unintentionally made the phrase “September, spring, summer” famous.

In the last episode, fans saw the pieces that were able to make it into the show, but unfortunately, social media is coming for the housewife for not only the pricepoint and quality but also the designs.

Fans picked apart the line pointing out that her designs looked closely to clothing on Amazon and other retailers at a lower price point. “Sheree really slapped a logo on this design and is selling it for $130. You can get the same on one Shein for $7. #ShebySheree #RHOA,” said a Twitter user.

Sheree’s gray two-piece set is selling for $130 and very similar designs are being sold on Shein and Amazon for less than half of the price. Even after the 14-year wait, the website is currently down due to “overwhelming interest” and an “influx of love” per the website.

People are now questioning the intentions behind the brand because instead of high quality, fans feel as though She by Sheree is giving fast fashion. See what RHOA fans had to say below about She by Shereé.

