NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

Posted June 26, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty

In a cryptic, but very telling tweet from NeNe Leakes, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posed a question that left fans wondering who exactly she was talking about.

“U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” she wrote.

We’re unclear if her tweet was about Gregg or a sub to her former friend Porsha who recently called it quits with Dennis McKinley.

In the great words of Randy Jackson, issa no from me dawg. See their responses, below:

