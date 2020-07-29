CLOSE
sister sister
HomePhotos

Tyreke Or Jordan? Black Twitter Debates Which ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Was Their Imaginary Boyfriend

Posted July 29, 2020

RonReaco Lee and Deon Richmond

Source: SplashNews.com/Getty / Splash News/Getty Images

On this good Wednesday, many ’90s babies and ’90s teens rejoiced when Netflix announced that some classic Black television shows were coming to the streaming site.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This fall, the beloved sitcoms Moesha, The Game, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half and Half, and One on One will arrive on Netflix, starting with Moesha on August 1.

 

Almost instantly, the Internet started celebrating the news that these popular UPN, WB and CW shows will be made readily available. Although people began reminiscing about all the shows, one conversation that caused romantic recollection was the boyfriends of Sister, Sister — Tyreke Scott (played by RonReaco Lee) and Jordan Bennett (played by Deon Richmond).

Both Tyreke and Jordan first appeared in season five of the show and eventually became series regulars till the show’s 1999 end. Many people confessed on Twitter, with no shame, that Jordan and Tyreke were their fantasy college boyfriends growing up.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Of course, as soon as either of their names were thought of, the debates commenced over who was finer, or at least, who had the best boyfriend potential.

 

 

The debate got pretty spirited with some people caping for Tyreke’s chiseled looks while others thirsted over Jordan’s dashing sense of humor.

Check out the commentary below and be sure to catch Sister, Sister for further investigation when it arrives on Netflix September 1.

Tyreke Or Jordan? Black Twitter Debates Which ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Was Their Imaginary Boyfriend  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…

Rebecca Klisz-Hulbert, the Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Wayne State University, shared her observations in a…
07.30.20
Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw Fist Pitch At…

Dear Lord, this pathological liar truly has no qualms about making things up on the fly and including unsuspecting parties…
07.29.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Ranting About ‘Coddled’ Black People…

A viral clip shows a demonstration getting heated in Vermont.
07.29.20
Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes…

The trash takes when it comes to American History, and the country's original sin of slavery is mind-boggling.
07.29.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a 9-year-old Florida girl who succumbed to the coronavirus, became the youngest resident to die from the…
07.29.20
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John…

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and…
07.28.20
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
Close