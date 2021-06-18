Father's Day
Songs For Dad: A Father's Day Playlist

Posted 11 hours ago

It’s that time of year where we’re showing gratitude to the men in our lives. And we couldn’t be more thankful for the men who raised us and love us unconditionally til this day.

A gift and a card usually do the trick. But, if you don’t have the words to express how thankful you are for your father, you can let these songs speak for themselves.

Check out our Father’s Day playlist below.

1. Daddy – Beyonce

2. Dance With My Father – Luther Vandross

3. Papa Don’t Take No Mess – James Brown

4. Daddy Could Swear, I Declare – Gladys Knight & The Pips

5. Let Me Be The Man My Daddy Was – The Chi-Lites

6. Just The Two Of Us – Will Smith

7. Your Joy – Chrisette Michele

8. These Three Words – Stevie Wonder

9. Unforgettable – Nat King Cole

10. Glory – Jay-Z

