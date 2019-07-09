CLOSE
Liquid Dessert: 5 Cookie Cocktails to Try This National Sugar Cookie Day

Posted July 9, 2019

The sugar cookie. So basic, yet so yummy.

Tuesday (July 9) marks National Sugar Cookie Day! According to the National Day Calendar website, the sugar cookie is the brainchild of German Protestant settlers in Nazareth, PA.  In the mid-1700s, they created a round, crumbly and buttery cookie that came to be known as the Nazareth Cookie and later, the sugar cookie.

You’re urged the observe the holiday by baking your own set of sugar cookies. But, we invite you to trade in your baker’s hat for your booze cap and try your hand at crafting any of these cookie cocktails below.

1. Sugar Cookie Cocktail

2. The Sugar Cookie Martini

3. Sugar Cookie Shooters

4. The Gin Whisper

5. Sugar Cookie Shot

