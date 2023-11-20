The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Your Best Friend

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If shopping for your best friend produces an alarming amount of anxiety, then this holiday gift guide is for you. When I think of gifts for my BFF, I default to things that will make her life easier. Women wear many hats in life, and alternating between them can be exhausting. Managing careers, motherhood, personal relationships, and self-care are major tasks, so alleviating loved ones with thoughtful gifts is a love language. If I can slide her a gift that forces her into self-care, reminds her of her beauty, or adds a few hours of rest to her day, it’s a no-brainer.

But what if you’re shopping for the bestie that has it all? Miss Independent has her own things – that’s why we love her. She wants it, she buys it, so how can you compete? Sometimes, something as simple as an affirmation deck that reminds her of her power or a set of holiday candles can do the trick.

November is the best time to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Brands are prepared to offer packaged deals and sexy discounts on most of their merchandise. As the internet gears up for the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, we’re compiling the best products from our favorite brands that’ll have your besties screaming “I Love You” from the rooftops. This carefully curated gift guide features a list of unique presents your best friend will appreciate.

