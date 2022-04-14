HomeCelebrity News

Tichina Arnold Posted "Emasculation Of Black Men" Tweet, Twitter Flamed Her Up

Tichina Arnold, a veteran of television and the big screen, learned how the world of social media can quickly turn a social media post into a raging debate. After posting a question regarding the so-called “emasculation of Black men in America,” Arnold found herself defending her words in a follow-up tweet but the discussion is still ongoing.

On April 13, Arnold tweeted, “Honest Question: What can we as Black Women in America do, to stop aiding in the emasculation of Black men in America?”

With immediacy, folks chimed in with often harsh barbs aimed at Arnold, prompting her to reply with, “Still reading comments. Whew.. 2thoughts: 1)Despite all, I will never be fearful of asking ANY1 questions. 2)The Black Man & Woman needs to heal…together. We are up against a plethora of odds that are continually stacked against us..but it won’t change my love for ALL of us.”

Arnold’s words may have come from a well-meaning space, but they certainly ruffled more than a few feathers. In the end, Arnold got answers but it wasn’t the harmonious list of solutions she may have been looking for.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

