Toni Braxton
Trappin’ Toni: Toni Braxton Posts Near-Topless Thirst Trap, R&B Old Head Twitter Ready To “Let It Flow”

Posted September 15, 2019

Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Toni Braxton has been one of the most glamorous R&B starlets of her era and at 51 years of age, she wants the world to know that she’s still holding steady in that department. After posting a sultry, near-topless thirst trap, old head R&B Twitter is ready to, ahem, “Let It Flow.”

Braxton, who turns 52 this fall, posted a sexy mirror selfie that wasn’t touched up with filters and other such trickery. Simply put, the photo shows off the hard work Braxton has been doing in the gym and what good, clean living brings as far as physical health is concerned.

“Embracing my WHOLE body…hysterectomy scars and all…@orangetheory making me feel 29 again! 👁 love me some me,” read the caption for the selfie. The comment section for the image was especially lit, which trickled over in some part on Twitter. While some cornballs felt a reason to mention Braxton’s age, others praise the singer for looking fantastic, which she truly does.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Trappin' Toni: Toni Braxton Posts Near-Topless Thirst Trap, R&B Old Head Twitter Ready To "Let It Flow"

