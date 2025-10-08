Listen Live
Politics

Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise

Published on October 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

It’s difficult to keep up with all of President Trump’s statements and difficult to prove some of them false, but it goes without saying that when the president claims that there are Black women all over the great city of Chicago wearing MAGA hats, well, that statement is impossible to believe.

Let just let Crooks and Liars explain it:

“Serial liar Donald Trump expects us to believe that Black women in Chicago are begging for the military to invade their city to feel safe. Trump’s newest lie is like a ‘sir story,’ and we’re only surprised that he didn’t say they had tears in their eyes. Invade me harder, Daddy Trump!”

Trump then told a group of reporters gathered in the Oval Office that Black Chicagoans want the National Guard to be deployed in their city because they don’t feel safe.

“And the people of Chicago,” Trump said. “So you have black women with MAGA hats on in Chicago all over the place. They want the guard to come in, or they don’t care who comes in,” he added. “They just want to be safe.”

Not sure if Trump is talking about a select group of Black women or hordes of Black women, but either way the lie detector test determined that is a lie. Chicago is a strongly Democratic city. In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won Chicago with a staggering 82%. Meaning, not only is it highly unlikely that anyone has seen Black women, or any women wearing MAGA hats in the city.

Crooks and Liars had a few suggestions as to where Trump might be getting his ideas of Black women wearing MAGA hats from.

“Perhaps President Stephen Miller is feeding Trump false information about Black women in Chicago wearing MAGA hats, even presenting AI-generated images of them supporting the invasion of Democratic cities. Or, and this is possible, Donald is insane. He somehow wants the public to back him on his plans for the military to storm the streets of Democratic cities.”

Trump continues to claim that military action is needed in the Black-led city despite numbers that show “crime, including violent crime, is down significantly from pandemic-era highs across the United States,” Crooks and Liars reports.

One thing we know for sure is that scores of Black women aren’t walking around Chicago wearing MAGA hats. See how social media is reacting to Trump’s claims below.

Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Sean Combs
177 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
259 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
295 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Pop Culture

‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

19 Items
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Addresses Bad Reviews Of His New Movie ‘Him,’ X Salutes His Performance

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close