Billy Dee Williams
Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out As Gender Fluid

Posted December 2, 2019

The sex symbol known for iconic films including Star Wars and Mahagony has come out as gender fluid.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Billy Dee Williams, 82, told the publication that when describing his legacy as a “colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

“I never tried to be anything except myself,” Williams said.
“And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” adding, “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

When asked about Donald Glover, who played the younger version of his “Star Wars” character in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” talking about being open to gender fluidity, he said, “Really? That kid is brilliant — just look at those videos.”

Ok, but what does gender fluidity mean?

According to Cosmo UK, it’s is a subcategory of the non-binary gender.

Transpeople may describe themselves using one or more of a wide variety of terms, including (but not limited to) transgender, transsexual, gender-queer (GQ), gender-fluid, non-binary, gender-variant, crossdresser, genderless, agender, nongender, third gender, bi-gender, trans man, trans woman, trans masculine, trans feminine and neutrois.”

While folks will always be negative on social media, it was amazing to see so many people show Williams the love he deserves for living his life on his own terms.

Take a look:

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

