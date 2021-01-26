CLOSE
tyrese
Black Ty Down Bad: Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin’s Anniversary Post

Posted January 26, 2021

Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tyrese Gibson is clearly a man that’s going through a hell of a lot after recently announcing that he and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson are heading for a divorce. To illustrate how down bad Black Ty is, his words underneath an anniversary post from Tammy Franklin celebrating her union with Kirk Franklin said it all as he pleaded for his wife back.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin celebrated 25 years together on Monday (Jan. 25) in a beautifully curated dinner for six and a theme that was both cheeky and thoughtful at the same time. Tammy Franklin shared the images of the evening via her Instagram account and it’s clear that many were delighted to share in that experience from a distance.

Tyrese, clearly reeling from losing his lady, fired off a reply that should’ve stayed in the drafts but he let it fly anyway.

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic….. Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ],” Tyrese wrote, garnering a number of replies.

It’s been tough for Tyrese, who seems to have frequent bouts of outbursts and passionate commentary about all sorts of things which he seemingly goes viral with at least once per month. And while it’s definitely a sight to see from the outside, it’s clear this man is hurting over the ending of his four-year union with his wife.

Truthfully, Black Ty needs to get to a studio, sing directly to Samantha Lee Gibson, do the work on someone’s couch, and then earn her back if it’s in the cards for them. He didn’t become famous for struggle posts on social media, after all. The man CAN sing so hopefully, he’s in the booth now.

Twitter, being the place it is, has also observed Tyrese’s actions and you already know they’re not gonna let him cook. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Black Ty Down Bad: Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin’s Anniversary Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

