CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant
HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant! The Mamba’s Are Family GOALS [Photos]

Posted 17 hours ago

Kobe Bryant, Sharia Washington, Shaya Tabb

Source: personal photos from Sharia Washington / Sharia Washinton

Happy Birthday to the lovely Vanessa Bryant! She will be turning 38 years young today and is looking magnificent! The past year has been a hectic one for the Bryant family with the untimely passing of Vanessa’s husband/NBA legend Kobe & her daughter GiannaGigiBryant.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Ms. Bryant manages to keep a smile on her face for her other children. The Bryant family then & still from this day are family goals. The amount of love and support they give each other is & was amazing. Let’s go down memory lane for Vanessa’s B-Day celebration! #Mambamentality

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant! The Mamba’s Are Family GOALS [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

👑🐍#queenmamba 🐍

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

My baby 💕Natalia 💕#twin

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

2020

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

😘😘😘Natalia ❤️ #NYC

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Capri ❤️6 months 👶🏽 #sweetbaby ✈️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

❤️Happy 50th birthday, Puffy! @diddy

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

❤️😘Bianka❤️ 🎉🎂🎉#3 #21Royal

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

20.

Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Close