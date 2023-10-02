Happy October Y’all!
Welcome To The 2023 Spooky Szn: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
1. Weber’s Cider Mill Farm – 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville, MD 21234
“Since 1908, over four generations of Webers have been market gardeners and fruit growers. Like many At Weber’s Cider Mill Farm, our family welcomes your family to great locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods and fresh turkeys-Parkville, MD, northeast Baltimore. farmers adjacent to Baltimore City, we hauled our product to market in Baltimore by horse and wagon. Much of our harvest was sold “door-to-door.” Later, as the city grew out to the farm, our family started selling directly from the farm.”
2. Butler’s Orchard – 22222 Davis Mill Rd Germantown, MD 20876
“Right after graduating, George and Shirley Butler purchased a 37-acre farm with a log house, where the Butler family grew up. Initially we grew 25 acres of peaches and sold them to a local grocery store and at our own small farm market. Now, we have more than 25 varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and trees on over 300 acres! Three Butler children earned horticultural degrees from the University of Maryland and lived and worked on the family farm. Sadly, the family lost Todd Butler in 2010. He started growing pumpkins as a High School project and this led to our popular Pumpkin Harvest Days and Pumpkin Festival traditions. Susan Butler passed in early 2022. Her dedication to personal connection and supreme customer service became an integral component of the Butler Way.”
3. Raven’s Maze – 4979M Sheppard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042
“Come with your friends & family to participate in an autumn day of fun adventuring through our Ravens Corn Maze, gathering pumpkins, enjoying food, drinks, and meeting our animals, playing in the kid’s fun park, and so much more!”
4. Summer’s Farm – 5620 Butterfly Lane Frederick, MD 21703
“Today, 22 years later, Summers Farm has become a long-standing fall tradition for families, organizations, schools, and corporations. The widely popular Fall Festival attracts thousands looking for wholesome fun for the entire family. Make Summers Farm a part of your fall family tradition this season — a farm-centered experience where memories are made!”
5. Bennett’s Curse – Eastpoint Mall
“Maryland and DC’s #1 Halloween Event! Locally owned and operated small family business since 2001. Bennett’s Curse Haunted Attraction in Baltimore county, Maryland, with it’s close proximity to Washington DC and southern Pennsylvania continues to dominate the Mid-Atlantic region from Philadelphia to Richmond and is renowned and highly respected in the haunted world.”
6. Legends Of The Fog – 500 Carsins Run Road Aberdeen, MD, 21001
‘EXPLORE AN IMAGINATIVE WORLD OF SCARES. WITH OUR LEGENDARY HAUNTED HAYRIDE, HAUNTED HOTEL, HAUNTED MAZE, AND A OUR NEW WALKTHROUGH ATTRACTION, SLAUGHTERHOUSE.’
7. Field Of Screams Maryland – 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD 20832
“#1 RATED SCREAMPARK VOTED LARGEST, MOST POPULAR & AWARDED “BEST OF” IN MARYLAND, DC, VIRGINIA AND DELAWARE!”
8. Markoffs Haunted Forest – 19120 Martinsburg Rd Dickerson MD 20842
“You’ll be amazed by what you find lurking in our woods! Since 1992, when the Markoff brothers started with a Haunted School Bus driven to events and festivals around DC, our haunt has provided fright fest lovers with a creative, dramatic, and – YES — terrifying haunt experience. Our creative team combines music, lights, scents, actors, make-up & prosthetics, and artistic brilliance in a series of high-tech, detailed scenes that consistently place MHF among the top haunts in the country.”
9. CornStalker’s Trail of Terror – 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
“Each year as the fall harvest season came about, many of the locals would routinely pitch in to help Mr. Graves who, years before, had tragically lost his entire family on that very farm. It was a truly gruesome scene… Exactly how each family member fell victim and was murdered while out working in the fields is a horror that remains unexplained to this day. Mr. Graves was never suspected of being involved after that tragedy had unfolded. However, in the years after the family murders, each of the locals who kindly stepped in to assist old Mr. Graves on the farm began to simply disappear one-by-one. After so many locals had gone missing, help was in short supply and no volunteer was turned down. At one point, it’s said that there was a local group of Hill Billy’s and even a group of escaped Asylum patients who all helped out on that farm at one time or another. Like all the other helpers of years past, all went missing without a trace!”