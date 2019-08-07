CLOSE
Christian Combs , diddy , teyana taylor
Just Like Diddy: 19 Times Christian Combs Was Every Bit His Father’s Twin [PHOTOS]

Posted August 7, 2019

Fresh off of dropping his Cyncerely C3 EP, Christian Combs released a visual for his song “How You Want It?” featuring Teyana Taylor. Christian, who is no stranger to honoring his dad’s Bad Boy legacy, turned it up a notch when he sample Mase and Total’s “Tell Me What You Want” for the track. In the clip, the pair also paid homage to LL Cool J’s “Doin It” and his father and Biggie Smalls’ infamous “Mo Money Mo Problems” video.

A cool walk down memory lane, their “How You Want It?” visual feels so authentic — especially because Christian sounds and looks just like Diddy. You’ve got to love it.

Below, are 19 times Christian was his dad’s twin. Honestly, he’s his twin at all times… but we found a few photos that we think will make you gasp with disbelief.

1.

View this post on Instagram

4life!!!! ❤️ @breahhicks

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Congrats @the_combs_twins !!!🎓 ❤️

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

I MISSSSSS YOUUUUU!!!!

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

🤤 @breahhicks 😍

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @meekmill 🔥🔥

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

CYN X RBE

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

📸 🤴🏾🏎

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#nationalsiblingday

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

❄️ 🏄‍♀️

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

🥂

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Favorite fast food?

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

🎞

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Good vibes last night 💫

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Seein’ double

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

He got my back 💯 @diddy

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

