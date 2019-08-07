Just Like Diddy: 19 Times Christian Combs Was Every Bit His Father’s Twin [PHOTOS]

Fresh off of dropping his Cyncerely C3 EP, Christian Combs released a visual for his song “How You Want It?” featuring Teyana Taylor. Christian, who is no stranger to honoring his dad’s Bad Boy legacy, turned it up a notch when he sample Mase and Total’s “Tell Me What You Want” for the track. In the clip, the pair also paid homage to LL Cool J’s “Doin It” and his father and Biggie Smalls’ infamous “Mo Money Mo Problems” video.

A cool walk down memory lane, their “How You Want It?” visual feels so authentic — especially because Christian sounds and looks just like Diddy. You’ve got to love it.

Below, are 19 times Christian was his dad’s twin. Honestly, he’s his twin at all times… but we found a few photos that we think will make you gasp with disbelief.

