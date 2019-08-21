Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, MJ Rodriguez.

MJ is absolutely fantastic as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.

MJ adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Trust, not every actress can do that, which is why we are clear that the New Jersey native was robbed from an Emmy nomination this year.

mj rodriguez owns my heart pic.twitter.com/dS9UIzwJRP — brie larson lovebot (@sangeethot) August 19, 2019

In addition to being a force on the small screen, MJ is a stunner. Take a look:

So to celebrate one of TV faves, here are 20 times she literally slayed on the ‘Gram:

