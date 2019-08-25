CLOSE
death row , Hasbro
HomePhotos

#BRUHNews: Hasbro Stole Suge Knight’s Toys, Now Owns Death Row Records #DeathRowRecords

Posted August 24, 2019

BET NETWORKS Hosts Exclusive Dinner & Performance For upcoming docuseries "Death Row Chronicles"

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

In some of the most random news that came across most timelines, toy company Hasbro now has ownership of the house that Suge Knight built. Hasbro now owns Death Row Records after acquiring Canadian company Entertainment One in a massive sweep of properties.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Deadline reports:

The combination will blend eOne preschool brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks with Hasbro’s TV and film expertise, which has taken a leap over the past decade through franchises like Transformers.

Under the deal, eOne shareholders will receive $6.86 in cash for each common share of eOne, which is a 31% premium to eOne’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of today.

In a conference call with investors, Hasbro CFO Deborah Thomas said the companies have identified about $130 million in cost synergies by 2022. The savings can be achieved through shifts like bringing licensing activities in-house, she said. CEO Brian Goldner said the $130 million is cost savings only, not revenue opportunities.

As noted by Rolling Stone, Entertainment One, one of the larger independent music labels, which acquired Death Row’s catalog back in 2013.

As one can image, the reaction on social media has been amazing thus far and Death Row Records is currently trending on Twitter. We’ve got some of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

#BRUHNews: Hasbro Stole Suge Knight’s Toys, Now Owns Death Row Records #DeathRowRecords was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close