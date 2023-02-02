Start your day with Sunday Morning Joy and get inspired with today’s best inspiration and gospel music hosted by New Shiloh’s Rev. Daniel Carter and Pastor Harold Carter Jr.!

Dr. Harold A. Carter is a third generation preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, having been licensed and ordained in the church of his upbringing (1980), the New Shiloh Baptist Church, Baltimore, Maryland.

Reverend Daniel N. Carter is the oldest son of Dr. Harold A. and Rev. Monique T. Carter, Jr. He is, also, the grandson of Dr. Harold A. Carter. Both, his father and grandfather, serve as Pastor of the New Shiloh Baptist Church, Baltimore, MD.