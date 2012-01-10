Ludacris to Close His Restaurant Straits In Atl

Ludacris is closing his Asian fusion restaurant Straits in Atlanta.

In 2008 Luda opened Straits with his business partner Chris Yeo. He has now decided to close up shop after winning a contract to build Chicken N Beer, a new food spot at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Luda said in a statement, “As I continue to learn and evolve as a businessman, I am extremely excited to put my restaurateur footprint into a new venture inside the busiest international airport in the United States, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Straits was a great segue into the industry and, with Chicken N Beer, I can create my own concept. I look forward to expanding my creativity and driving to a much higher plane.”

“Chicken-n-Beer,” will serve comfort food and craft beers using locally grown ingredients and is due to open this spring.

