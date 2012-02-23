Monica & Brandy: “Don’t Compare The Two”

In 1998, Monica and Brandy paired up for “The Boy Is Mine,” and this duet turned into a Grammy-winning hit. The two have reunited for a new song “It All Belongs To Me,” and this week, it touced the Urban charts for the first time.

Only time will tell if “It All Belongs To Me” will become a number one song and win a Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Grammy like “The Boy Is Mine” did. But you can find out right now what Monica and Brandy’s reunion represents, how they feel about the comparisons, and more in this exclusive video.

