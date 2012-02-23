CLOSE
Videos
Home

Monica & Brandy: “Don’t Compare The Two”

Leave a comment

In 1998, Monica and Brandy paired up for “The Boy Is Mine,” and this duet turned into a Grammy-winning hit. The two have reunited for a new song “It All Belongs To Me,” and this week, it touced the Urban charts for the first time.

Celebrities Spotted Partying In N.O. [PHOTOS]

Only time will tell if “It All Belongs To Me” will become a number one song and win a Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Grammy like “The Boy Is Mine” did. But you can find out right now what Monica and Brandy’s reunion represents, how they feel about the comparisons, and more in this exclusive video.

Brandy , Monica

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close