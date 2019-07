Via: Foxbaltimore.com

Harford County resident, Henry Hammen is being accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography. Hammen is currently facing up to 100 years in prison.

According to the Harford Country Deputy State’s Attorney’s office, troopers seized three computers filled with child pornography dating back to March of last year.

