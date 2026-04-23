Baltimore Ranks Among Least Affordable Cities for Rent, Report Finds

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As rent prices continue to climb across the country, a new report shows Baltimore is falling behind when it comes to affordability.

According to a WalletHub analysis, Baltimore ranked No. 141 out of more than 180 U.S. cities for rent affordability, placing it among the more expensive places for renters when compared to income levels.

The ranking looks at how much of a household’s income goes toward rent, and for many Baltimore residents, that share is significantly higher than in more affordable cities. Experts say that when rent consumes a larger percentage of income, it leaves less room for savings, emergencies, and long-term financial goals.

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What stands out even more is how Baltimore compares to nearby Columbia, which ranked No. 15 in the nation for rent affordability. Columbia renters spend a much smaller portion of their income on housing, highlighting a sharp contrast within the same region.

The findings come as housing costs nationwide have surged over the past decade. Rent has increased by more than 50%, while wages have not kept pace, making it harder for many people to keep up with monthly expenses.

For Baltimore residents, that gap is becoming more noticeable. While the city remains a cultural and economic hub, affordability continues to be a challenge for renters trying to balance rising costs with stagnant income growth.

As conversations around housing and cost of living continue across Maryland, the comparison between Baltimore and nearby Columbia underscores how location can significantly impact financial stability.

Keep scrolling to see who else made the list.

Miami, FL