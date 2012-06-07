CLOSE
Grace Jones Hula Hoops At Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee [VIDEO]

Grace Jones hula hoopingGrace Jones may be 64-years-old, but she can hula hoop circles around you, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and your mom. The electrifying, legendary singer donned a leather and/or plastic corset and proceeded to hula hoop her way through her classic hit, “Slave To the Rhythm.” Yes, Grace Jones swung her hips for a solid four minutes as she sang and showed off her perfectly toned, age-defying legs!

Check out Grace Jones hula hooping at the Diamond Jubilee below!

Want to see Grace Jones smack a journalist? Check out the video below!

Grace Jones Hula Hoops At Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

grace jones

