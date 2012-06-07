President Obama Suits Up For Essence Magazine [PHOTO]

As the 2012 Election ramps up, President Barack Obama sat down exclusively with ESSENCE to discuss his plan for improving the economy, our health, homes and future, and why he’s excited about the next four years.

The President told the mag:

“I’ve always approached my presidency as a long-term proposition…I didn’t run for office just to clean up the mess I inherited. I didn’t run for office just to return to the status quo. Understanding that some of the things I get done, we may not see the benefits from them for ten years. But that’s how change happens…”

