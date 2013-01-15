T.D. Jakes Talks Keys To A Happy Marriage! [Exclusive Interview]

Photo By: Mike Morgan

The 2013 BET Honors red carpet was nothing short of a star studded occasion, but in my opinion the most exciting “star” to talk to was inspirational leader, director and overall great motivator T.D. Jakes. During the 2013 BET Honors T.D. Jakes was honored for his great accomplishments in the field of education. While on the red carpet I had a few moments to talk the honorable T.D. about the people who inspire him and the key to a happy marriage. Speaking of marriage, T.D. was accompanied by his pleasant wife Serita Jakes on the carpet, the pair looked happier than EVER! You could really see how much she adores him!

Click Here to watch this amazing interview…

Blogzworth Posted January 15, 2013

