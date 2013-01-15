CLOSE
Ledisi To Chaka Khan: “You Saved My Life” [Exclusive Video]

While on the red carpet at the 2013 BET Honors Awards Ledisi fought to hold back her tears when speaking about the LEGENDARY Chaka Khan. It is NO secret that the R&B singer is compared to as well as inspired by Chaka Khan,  but this red carpet experience gives us a little more insight into how deep Ledisi and Chaka Khan’s friendship goes.  While speaking to cameras celebrating Chaka Khan’s 40 years in music,  Ledisi told Chaka Khan “You saved my life.”  It was extremely heart felt, you could feel the emotion behind that powerful statement!

