Janet Jackson To Get $500 Million For Staying Married At Least Five Years

Janet Jackson will be entitled to $500 million if she stays married for just five years.

It’s alleged that Janet and Wissam al-Mana got engaged last December. A possible Muslim wedding might be in Qatar in the spring this year.

Wissam al-Mana lawyers advised the billionaire to sign a pre-nup to protect his money but he’s declining to do that. Instead he actually agreed to give Janet $500 million if they stay married at least five years.

Janet, 46, has was married twice and was in a seven-year relationship with Jermaine Dupri.

