National
NRA: Obama ‘Elitist Hypocrite’ For Opposing Armed School Guards When Daughters Have Secret Service [VIDEO]

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has released a scathing 35-second ad admonishing President Barack Obama for his “hypocrisy” in demanding “gun free zones” for our children, but enjoying armed secret service protection for his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“Are the president’s kids more important than yours?” a narrator asks. “Then why is he skeptical about putting armed security in our schools when his kids are protected by armed guards at their school? Mr. Obama demands the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, but he’s just another elitist hypocrite when it comes to a fair share of security.”

See NRA ad below:

During a recent interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the POTUS said that he didn’t believe more guns are the answer to the nation’s rampant violence, particularly in schools.

“I am skeptical that the only answer is putting more guns in schools,” Obama said. “And I think the vast majority of the American people are skeptical that that somehow is going to solve our problem.”

There has been a national push for gun control in the wake of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School when 20-yaer-old Adam Lanza walked into the school in Newtown, Connecticut and murdered 20 children and 6 adults, before killing himself.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released this week, 55 percent of Americans support the NRA’s proposal to place armed guards with schools. Sixty-five percent of those polled with school-age children support the the idea.

