The Ravens celebrate with victory as they win Super Bowl 47 against the San Francisco 49ers. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake says the parade will begin at City Hall at 10:45 Tuesday morning, head south on Commerce Street, continue to Pratt and Howard streets and end at M&T Bank Stadium.

Even though the blackout shifted the momentum of the game they still came out on top. The Baltimore Ravens are being welcomed home with a Downtown parade in honor of their Super Bowl victory.