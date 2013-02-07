CLOSE
Grammy Awards 2013
Home

AM BUZZ: Chris Brown Takes Rihanna To Court, CBS Says No Nudity At Grammys & More

Leave a comment

Madame Tussauds Unveils Whitney Houston’s Wax Figures

Legendary singer Whitney Houston is being immortalized almost one year to her death with four wax figures by Madame Tussaud. This marks the first time in 200 years that the museum has simultaneously created so many figures of the same person.

MUST READ: Brandy: “I Had To Tell [Whitney] To Chill Out, I Was Irritated” [EXCLUSIVE]

“We were extremely honored when Madame Tussauds approached us about doing four figures of Whitney from different points in her 30-year career,” Houston’s manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston said in a statement on behalf of the Houston family. “This is something we are excited to do for the fans.”

MUST READ: Bobbi Kristina Determined To Do Duet With Late Mom Whitney Houston?

The wax figures will be unveiled in New York City this Thursday.

SOURCE

UP NEXT: ‘GMA ‘Announces Robin Roberts Return Date

AM BUZZ: Chris Brown Takes Rihanna To Court, CBS Says No Nudity At Grammys & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , Grammys , rihanna , Robin Roberts , WHITNEY HOUSTON

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close