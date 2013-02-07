Madame Tussauds Unveils Whitney Houston’s Wax Figures

Legendary singer Whitney Houston is being immortalized almost one year to her death with four wax figures by Madame Tussaud. This marks the first time in 200 years that the museum has simultaneously created so many figures of the same person.

MUST READ: Brandy: “I Had To Tell [Whitney] To Chill Out, I Was Irritated” [EXCLUSIVE]

“We were extremely honored when Madame Tussauds approached us about doing four figures of Whitney from different points in her 30-year career,” Houston’s manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston said in a statement on behalf of the Houston family. “This is something we are excited to do for the fans.”

MUST READ: Bobbi Kristina Determined To Do Duet With Late Mom Whitney Houston?

The wax figures will be unveiled in New York City this Thursday.

SOURCE

UP NEXT: ‘GMA ‘Announces Robin Roberts Return Date

AM BUZZ: Chris Brown Takes Rihanna To Court, CBS Says No Nudity At Grammys & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »