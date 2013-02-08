GRAMMYS SPECIAL: Anita Wilson – “This Is So Suprising & Special.” {INTERVIEW}

[ooyala code=”g1d3M2OTroBj0tqY05NEC5ig6GUYnd4Z”]

EMI Gospel recording artist Anita Wilson had a banner year in 2012, as she stepped onto center stage with the release of her debut album, Worship Soul, a powerful and moving 11-song anthology in which Wilson gives the listener a worship experience that extends beyond Sunday morning. The solo album by the worship leader and former featured vocalist for the award-winning ensemble, Donald Lawrence and Company has garnered rave reviews, as well as nominations for a GRAMMY® Award and three Stellar Awards.

Worship Soul was named as one of the top ten albums of 2012 by celebrated New York Times music critic Ben Ratliff, who described the album as “a set of polished slow ballads and hard funk that keeps moving narratively, turning new pages and stepping to higher levels.”

Wilson received a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Worship Soul for Best Gospel Album of the Year. The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be televised live on CBS from the Staples Center on Sunday, February 10, 2013. She is ecstatic about the honor. “I am incredibly grateful that my debut project Worship Soul, has been nominated for a GRAMMY,” she exclaimed. “How humbling to even be considered among such amazing artists who consistently inspire me. All glory to God!”

Wilson was nominated for three 2013 Stellar Gospel Music Awards in the categories: Contemporary Female of the Year, Praise & Worship CD of the Year (for Worship Soul) and Urban Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year (for “Speechless”).

