CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Ravens Building A Statue For Ray Lewis Already?

Leave a comment

The word speculating around  Baltimore is that the Ravens are planning on building a statue for Ray Lewis. Recently, he ended his 17 year football career as he brought  the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore,MD after winning Super Bowl 47 this past Sunday.  Do you think it’s too soon for the ravens  to start building a statue in remembrance of his goals and achievements?

Ray Lewis is well known in the Baltimore community and he has a sufficient amount of qualities that are pleasing to his fans. They know of him as a mentor/public figure. So where do you think they should place his statue, right outside of M&T Bank Stadium or in the locker room? Should his favorite saying be included on the statue? “No weapon formed against us shall prosper?” Ravenstown, make sure you blow up their timelines on twitter with your thoughts and comments @BaltimoreRavens . Congrats again to the Baltimore Ravens on their Super Bowl Win.

Baltimore Ravens Victory Parade [VIDEO]

Baltimore Ravens Superbowl Parade [Photos]

The Baltimore Ravens Win The SuperBowl 2013!

The Baltimore Ravens Win The SuperBowl 2013!
0 photos

Baltimore Ravens , Ed Reed , Jasmine Key , m&t bank stadium , NFL Champions , ravens , Ravens Players , Ray Lewis , ray rice , super bowl , Twitter , World Champions

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close