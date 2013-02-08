Ravens Building A Statue For Ray Lewis Already?

The word speculating around Baltimore is that the Ravens are planning on building a statue for Ray Lewis. Recently, he ended his 17 year football career as he brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore,MD after winning Super Bowl 47 this past Sunday. Do you think it’s too soon for the ravens to start building a statue in remembrance of his goals and achievements?

Ray Lewis is well known in the Baltimore community and he has a sufficient amount of qualities that are pleasing to his fans. They know of him as a mentor/public figure. So where do you think they should place his statue, right outside of M&T Bank Stadium or in the locker room? Should his favorite saying be included on the statue? “No weapon formed against us shall prosper?” Ravenstown, make sure you blow up their timelines on twitter with your thoughts and comments @BaltimoreRavens . Congrats again to the Baltimore Ravens on their Super Bowl Win.