Grammy Awards 2013
#OurMoments: Beyonce Sets Multiple Grammy-Winning Records

Ask HelloBeautiful readers who won the Super Bowl and most likely each and every one of them will say Beyonce. But how could anyone not agree? Very few singers today have so much star power that people forget that there was actually a game going on. And that is the power of King Bey aka Beysus aka one of the most iconic female singers to grace the stage since Tina Turner.

At 31, Beyonce has achieved more things than most people can in ten life times. She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, brand spokeswoman, fashionista, businesswoman, a wife and a new mommy.

Some of her many career highlights include tying the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist in 2008, when she took home five golden statues, playing Etta James in “Cadillac Records” and making Grammy history once again in 2010, when she took home six of her 10 nominations, making her the only female artist to win six Grammys in one night.

In 2012, she became a first time mom and graced the coveted cover of PEOPLE magazine’s “Most Beautiful People” issue, and let’s not forget legendary collaborations with Prince, Lady GaGa and Tina Turner. Mrs. Carter is currently working on her forthcoming world tour, releasing her “Life Is But A Dream” documentary via HBO and there’s some new music up her fabulous sleeve. On that note, let us leave you with a Beyonce classic.

#OurMoments: Beyonce Sets Multiple Grammy-Winning Records

