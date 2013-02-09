During the 62nd All-Star Weekend, Chris Broussard, Terry Cummings, Michael Redd, Isaac Carree, Byron Cage, Vickie Winans, Jason Nelson, Dwight Howard Sr. and James Fortune will be among a powerful line-up of gospel music and sports figures at the first All-Star “2 Nights of Love & Inspiration” www.allstarinspiration.com.

Thursday, February 14, kicks off with a Fatherhood Summit moderated by ESPN Sports Analyst Chris Broussard, followed by a Celebrity Basketball Game teaming up gospel artists and current and former basketball players. The events are free and open to the public.

On Friday, February 15, James Fortune will host a Gospel Concert featuring the rising Jason Nelson, with Vickie Winans, Byron Cage and others. Tickets are on sale now.

All-Star “2 Nights of Love & Inspiration will be held at The Kingdom Builders’ Center located at 6011 West Orem, Houston, TX. Senior Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell stated, “We are honored that so many in the community will join us for this valuable event that will promote healthy father/son and daughter relationships. We look forward to co-hosting two memorable evenings of star-studded entertainment and spiritual enrichment for the entire family.”

Event: All Star “Two Nights of Love & Inspiration” Fatherhood Summit/Celebrity Basketball Game and Gospel Concert

Venue: The Kingdom Builders’ Center – Windsor Village Church Family

6011 W. Orem Dr.

Houston, Texas 77085

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, February 14, 2013

6:00pm Fatherhood Summit

Panelists:

Chris Broussard – (Moderator)

Kirbyjon Caldwell – (Host Pastor)

Harvey Catchings

Rolando Lamb

Dwight Howard, Sr.

Kenneth Braswell

Charlie Ward

7:30pm Celebrity Basketball Game

All-Star Players, Dads & Grammy Nominated/Stellar Awards Winning Gospel Artists Play Ball

