Our Moments
#OurMoments: Gabby Douglas Becomes First African-American All Around Olympic Champion

Gabrielle Douglas is exactly what #winning looks like.

Prior to her Olympic triumphs, Gabrielle Douglas was crowned the 2004 Gymnastics State Champion in Virginia, which led her to West De Moines, Iowa where she trained under elite coach Liang Chow and blossomed into a superstar.

In 2011 Douglas won a Team Gold at the 2011 World Championships, and she placed first at the 2012 Olympic Trials (earning the only guaranteed spot on the Olympic Team).

Douglas slayed the competition in London. The then 16-year-old became the first African-American gymnast (better yet, the first woman of color of any nationality) in Olympic history to become the Individual All-Around Champion. She is also the first American gymnast to win gold in both the gymnastic individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympic games!

However, no journey to victory is complete without naysayers. People said negative things about Gabby’s hair during her Olympic run but she learned how to deal with adversity during her time honing her gymnastic skills in Iowa. Douglas has been vocal about experiencing racist comments while practicing her craft throughout her childhood and has been a victim to bullying.

But look at where she is today! Meanwhile, the haters are, oh, that’s right, we don’t even know who they are. Womp!

Today, Gabby Douglas is fresh off the New York Fashion Week Fall 2013 Runway, has made several TV appearances and plans to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Miss thang has arrived!

#OurMoments: Gabby Douglas Becomes First African-American All Around Olympic Champion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

