Beyoncé Ms. Carter Show To Headline 2013 ESSENCE Festival

Beyoncé Ms. Cater show will headline the ESSENCE Festival in July in New Orleans.

The festival concerts are three nights, July 4-7. Essence hasn’t announced which night Bey’s show will will be presented.

Essence Communications President, Michelle Ebanks said,“We are incredibly excited to welcome Beyoncé back to the 2013 ESSENCE Festival line-up. She is truly the ultimate ESSENCE woman. If you missed her tour de force in New Orleans, please join us this Fourth of July weekend so that you can experience it live for yourself at the ESSENCE Festival. The ESSENCE Festival features the best in music, culture, arts and entertainment—all of which Beyoncé captures through her extraordinary gifts.”

Along with Beyonce at Essence this year are Jill Scott, Maxwell, New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Keyshia Cole, LL Cool J, Brandy and more acts will be announced soon.

