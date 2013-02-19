CLOSE
Khloe Kardashian Not Returning To ‘X Factor’

The New York Post is reporting that “The X Factor”is not asking Khloe Kardashian to return to the show.

Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez were hired as co-hosts for the revamped Fox series last season. A a source told the paper: ”They have asked Mario to come back, but not Khole”.

Khloe previously revealed she was asked not to take any hosting lessons before she started, leaving her unprepared for what to expect.

She said, ”I’ve never done live TV before, and I was asked to not do any hosting lessons because they wanted me to be just myself. I found the day before because the stage was just built, that I couldn’t read the teleprompter without glasses, so I had to get contacts the day before. Just learning how there’s a screaming audience and you don’t yell because the mic is right there … I will have an earpiece in my ear, and while I’m trying to read the teleprompter then I have someone counting down … and they’re like, ‘Okay, ask Simon this or that’ … There were just so many pieces I never knew were involved in live TV. I do feel like through every show I got better and better, but my first week I literally was like, ‘I am going to die. I want to fake a heart attack”.

