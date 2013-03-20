CLOSE
National
NYPD Cop: I’m Labeled A Rat Because I Spoke Out Against ‘Stop And Frisk’

NEW YORK  — A New York City police officer has testified that he’s already been labeled a rat and expects more retaliation from his uniformed colleagues for testifying at a civil trial over how the department carries out street stops.

Officer Pedro Serrano testified Wednesday that he fears his colleagues will try to set him up and get him fired for testifying in federal court in Manhattan. He says they’ve already put rodent stickers on his locker, implying he is a rat for testifying.

He says he’s been protesting for six years the department’s habit of setting quotas for how many arrests and summons each officer should achieve per month.

Police officials have said that they do not issue quotas, but set some performance goals for officers.

