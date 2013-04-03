CLOSE
National
Home

Diversity In Action: Karen Finney Joins Melissa Harris-Perry For MSNBC Weekend Line-Up

Leave a comment

Karen FinneyThough some media observers doubted it would happen, MSNBC has selected Karen Finney as the host for a new afternoon program airing weekends from 4-5 p.m., reports MSNBC.com.

Finney is the latest move in a shuffle that includes Ed Schultz moving to weekends as MSNBC ramps up their news coverage, and Chris Hayes taking over his daily prime-time slot.

Why were people so hesitant?

Because with the addition of Finney, weekend coverage is dominated by two African-American women, a level of diversity unheard of in cable news but in keeping with the network’s commitment to avoid the White, male trap. Melissa Harris-Perry‘s show airs Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Read more about Finney here:

Finney, who served as the first African-American spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, has been an MSNBC political analyst and guest host on the network since 2009.

“Karen’s rich background in both education policy and politics will add a unique point of view to our expanding live weekend programming,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement.

Prior to her time at the DNC, when she led the party’s media strategy during the 2006 midterm elections and the 2008 presidential elections, Finney served as the deputy press secretary to then-first lady Hillary Clinton and deputy director of presidential scheduling for President Bill Clinton.

More details on Finney’s new show and launch date will be announced in coming weeks.

The addition of Finney to the weekend programming lineup comes after MSNBC host Ed Schultz announced the Ed Show would be moving to weekend evenings from 5-7 p.m., and former Up host Chris Hayes moved from weekend mornings to the prime time 8 p.m. slot for the new show All In.

In a typical right-wing move, conservative media watchdog, Tim Graham, immediately let his racist/sexist show when the hire was announced:

Unfortunately, this is probably only the tip of the iceberg. Two intelligent and confident Black women in one place often makes people lose all sense of reason.

Congratulations to Finney and MSNBC on a great move!

Diversity In Action: Karen Finney Joins Melissa Harris-Perry For MSNBC Weekend Line-Up was originally published on newsone.com

Chris Hayes , Ed Schultz , Karen Finney , Melisaa Harris-Perry , MSNBC , Tim Graham

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close