Beyonce‘s mom, Tina Knowles, showed up to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 2013 Angel Ball with a date and it’s someone we know!
Ms. Knowles, 59, made her first red carpet appearance with a man other than ex-husband Mathew Knowles and it was with 66-year-old actor Richard Lawson!
Do you remember him? He’s best known for his role as “Ryan” in “Poltergeist” and “Jack” in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”.
Knowles has not confirmed the relationship but the duo snapped plenty of photos together embracing each other on the red carpet.
Tina and Mathew Knowles officially divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage.
We guess Mama Knowles got her groove back!
Who is Tina Knowles New Man? (PHOTO) was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com