Why Does Mike Tyson Really Need Security? Comic Michael Colyar Explains

Many celebrities have security detail to protect them from unruly fans, but as comedian Michael Colyar said on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, boxing legend Mike Tyson may need security for a whole other reason.  ”It’s not to keep people from attacking him,” Colyar said. “It’s to keep him from going off on someone else.” He explained why as he related a bizarre anecdote about hanging out with the confrontational champ, in the clip below.

Colyar also told about the cruise ship concert he attended where he swears singer Stephanie Mills performed with her back to the audience the entire time. When you hear why, you may be sympathetic to her display of “diva-ism,” as the comedian called it. Listen below.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Why Does Mike Tyson Really Need Security? Comic Michael Colyar Explains was originally published on newsone.com

