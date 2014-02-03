CLOSE
Black History Month
How Our Children Will Remember MLK & Mandela [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  HBCU Alums Tell How MLK & Nelson Mandela Inspired Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For the next part of our “Martin & Mandela” Black History Month tribute we go to Philadelphia, PA and Washington, D.C. to  speak with visitors at the MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C. and have them explain why it’s important to keep his legacy, along with other leaders like Nelson Mandela, alive for future generations.

BY THE NUMBERS: Drake’s Grammy Award Track Record Is…

Person Of The Day: Poet Gwendolyn Brooks

FACT OF THE DAY: How A Boring Professor Inspired J. Cole

