The family of Mike Brown has called for peace in Ferguson, but will the outraged community be able to hold on long enough without being provoked to violence during their quest to obtain answers from law enforcement officials?

“NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson talked with Dr. Cedric Alexander, Lenny McAllister, Michelle Hudgins and Ray Baker about the tense conditions in Ferguson. Listen to their entire conversation below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Can We Keep The Peace In The Wake Of The Mike Brown Shooting? was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: