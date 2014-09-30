Voter Suppression Update

| 09.30.14
Ohio State Rep. Alicia Reece joined Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, Kevin Martin and Michelle Hudgins) to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to delay early voting in Ohio.

On Monday, the high court granted an emergency plea to delay the start of early voting one day before it was supposed to begin. Polls in Ohio will now open one week later. The court’s decision may have ramifications in  North Carolina, Arkansas and Texas. Listen to Martin and the panel’s entire conversation about the most recent attempt to suppress the African American vote.

