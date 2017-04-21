CLOSE
Charm City
Watch: Remember That Time Prince Honored Freddie Gray With A Documentary-Style ‘Baltimore’ Video?

The Beautiful Ones: Prince & His Famous Friends (PHOTOS)
Prince has been pretty active in our fight for civil rights and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and he continues to participate in his own way. The legendary artist just dropped a video for “Baltimore,” the song he wrote after Freddie Gray was killed while in police custody back in April.

The song features Chicago singer Eryn Allen Kane, and its video was shot documentary-style. The clip contains footage and photos from the Maryland city, protests and even the “Rally 4 Peace” Prince held himself. Poignant and necessary, Prince calls for peace and action.

The timing for the video couldn’t be any better especially since we’re, yet again, going through the motions in the wake of Sandra Bland, an African American woman who died in police custody. “Baltimore” should undoubtedly resonate with listeners.

Watch the video below.

