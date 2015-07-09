CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Lark Voorhies Defends Her Marriage In Bizarre Interview

Lark Voorhies defends her husband despite her mother's restraining order against him.

Leave a comment
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Former Saved By The Bell Star Lark Voorhies rarely does interviews, but when she does, they’re always interesting. In an awkward sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, Lark opened up about her new husband and his relationship with her mother. In case you missed it (because it happened that fast), Lark married her boyfriend Jimmy Green in April.

The surprise chat could have something to do with the restraining order her mother filed against Jimmy two weeks prior after she felt Jimmy was taking advantage of her daughter.

“He’s not,” she said. “We’re selectively together for all the right reasons. When asked how her mother initially handled their union, she responded “The support was there. It’s all celebratory.”

Apparently that’s all gone out the window. Lark dispelled rumors about her mental health. The teen star assures, she’s never been bi-polar. “I’ve always been mentally healthy,” said the former child star. But admits, she did have a bout with “textbook clinical depression”

The only actual takeaway from the interview came from Jimmy, who said, “We’re the same as any other couple out there that’s in love and trying to accomplish business together. It’s not a scam or a way to get money.”

 RELATED STORIES:

Lark Voorhies Defends Her Marriage In Bizarre Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lark Voorhies

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close