It’s Getting Real: Orlando Scandrick Requests Restraining Order From Draya Michele

Things are getting pretty messy between Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick in the midst of him breaking off their engagement.

This week, the two exchanged words with the media on their breakup, which we thought would have finalized the relationship’s ending for good.

According to TMZ, the end is not over, as the NFL player has reportedly requested for a restraining order against the Basketball Wives LA star, who claims that she allegedly terrorized him back in April.

The site reports:

Not only did Dallas Cowboys star Orlando Scandrick request a restraining order against his ex-fiancee Draya Michele — he got it … after claiming she terrorized him and even blasted him with pepper spray.

In the docs, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Scandrick claims the abuse began on April 21… when the “Basketball Wives L.A.” star went berserk — not only macing him, but pelting him with candles and knocking pictures off his wall.

Scandrick claims he suffered bodily injury in the alleged attack — and fears it could happen again.

There’s more … on July 3rd, Scandrick says Draya got violent at 2 AM — throwing a porcelain jewelry holder and books at him … and threatening to “throw bleach in his eyes.”

Later that night, Scandrick says she  grabbed his clothing and threw it in the bathtub and his swimming pool … ruining a bunch of his stuff.

Orlando’s request for Draya to stay at least 100 yards away from him was approved, as the judge has already ordered for her to move out of his house as soon as possible. The two are set to appear back in court at the end of July.

We hope these two can work out their differences and move on to new happiness.

It’s Getting Real: Orlando Scandrick Requests Restraining Order From Draya Michele was originally published on globalgrind.com

