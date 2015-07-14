CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Cut The Check: Glory Johnson Wants $20 Grand A Month From Brittney Griner For Spousal Support

Leave a comment

brittney griner, deandre jordan

Glory Johnson is going after Brittney Griner‘s pocketbook, seeking temporary spousal support and attorney fees after the WNBA star filed for an annulment.

Now, Glory wants $20,000 a month from Brittney, plus another $10,000 racks for attorney fees.

ESPNw reports:

Johnson’s attorney, Stasy Click, wrote in the June 29 filing that Griner has “far superior control over the family’s financial resources” and that Johnson is “without the necessary financial means to pay for legal representation in this matter.”

The couple has had a wild year. On April 22nd, the two basketball players were involved in a domestic violence incident. Some time after that, they patched things up and got married on May 8th. Things went well at first, because on June 4th, Glory Johnson announced she was pregnant.

The next day, Griner — a member of the Phoenix Mercury — filed papers requesting the marriage be annulled or dissolved, saying she was “pressured into marriage under duress by Johnson’s threatening statements.”

In that June 5 petition, Griner said she was unaware when the in vitro fertilization resulting in Johnson’s pregnancy had taken place. She said the marriage was “based on fraud” and that the parties had acquired “minimal community property and incurred minimal community debts during their three-week marriage.”

Now, Johnson is claiming the high-risk pregnancy is costing her money and playing time, and she wants to get paid. An evidentiary hearing is set for Aug. 17 at Maricopa County Central Building in Arizona to see if Brittney will have to come out of her pockets.

SOURCE: ESPNw | PHOTO CREDIT: ESPN

Cut The Check: Glory Johnson Wants $20 Grand A Month From Brittney Griner For Spousal Support was originally published on globalgrind.com

annulment , Babies , Brittney Griner , Glory Johnson , lawsuit , Split , sports , spousal support , WNBA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close