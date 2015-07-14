CLOSE
Bye Wig: NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak’s Show ‘Road To Riches’ Cancelled

So much for this girl's trip...

2009 Soul Train Awards - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We won’t be watching NeNe Leakes and Kim Zoclaik make their epic trek across the country because Bravo just gave their show Roads To Riches the axe. According to TMZ, the show was scrapped because of scheduling conflicts. Kim is currently shooting her series Don’t Be Tardy and NeNe’s taping her game show To Tell The Truth.

Can’t say we aren’t disappointed. We were looking forward to sisterly arguments, emergency bathroom stops on the side of the road and insult after insult. Hopefully it’s a concept they can revisit in the future.

